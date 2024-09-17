Bon Iver Announces New Single “S P E Y S I D E,” First Release Since 2020

After a three-year hiatus, Bon Iver is back with a brand-new single titled “S P E Y S I D E,” set to release globally this Friday, September 20. The single marks Bon Iver’s first studio release since 2020’s standalone tracks “AUATC” and “PDLIF.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting new material, and “S P E Y S I D E” promises to deliver the signature ethereal sound that has made Justin Vernon one of the most influential singer-songwriters in the indie folk genre.

Featuring vocals and guitar from Vernon, with viola and strings arranged by longtime collaborator Rob Moose, the track has been co-produced by Ryan Olson, alongside Vernon. Known for his genre-bending approach, Vernon has kept fans on edge in the lead-up to this release, teasing abstract black-and-white visuals on his social media platforms over the past week. The music video for “S P E Y S I D E” is directed by Wisconsin-based artist Erinn Springer and will debut alongside the single.

Bon Iver’s return to the studio has been eagerly anticipated since the critically acclaimed 2019 album i,i, which followed the experimental 22, A Million and 2011’s Grammy-winning Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Vernon’s ability to innovate while maintaining the emotional depth that first captivated audiences with For Emma, Forever Ago continues to resonate with listeners across genres. Beyond his solo work, Vernon has contributed production to high-profile collaborations, from The Staves to Kanye West.

With “S P E Y S I D E,” Bon Iver is poised to deliver another atmospheric and soul-stirring track, marking a new chapter in the band’s illustrious career. Fans can pre-save the single now and tune in this Friday for the global release.