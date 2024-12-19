Blondie Announce 2025 Album Produced by John Congleton

Blondie fans have reason to celebrate as the legendary band has officially announced their first new album in eight years, set for release in 2025. Co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein revealed the news on Bluesky, sharing a striking black-and-white photo of frontwoman Debbie Harry in the studio with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton. Stein captioned the post, “With John Congleton. New Blondie record next year.”

This upcoming release marks Blondie’s first album since 2017’s critically acclaimed Pollinator, which Congleton also produced. Known for blending modern production techniques with Blondie’s signature sound, Congleton’s return has fans anticipating another innovative record.

Blondie’s upcoming project builds upon a legacy that includes four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: the disco-infused “Heart of Glass,” the high-energy “Call Me,” the reggae-inspired “The Tide Is High,” and the groundbreaking “Rapture,” which fused rap and rock. Albums like Parallel Lines (1978) and Autoamerican (1980) cemented their genre-defying brilliance and made them icons of their era.

Hints of this new record have been circulating for months. Stein previously shared photos of the band in the studio on Instagram, confirming that the album had entered the mixing phase earlier this year. During an interview on BBC Radio 6, he also teased the project’s progress, fueling excitement among fans.

Blondie’s 2017 release, Pollinator, was a star-studded affair, featuring collaborations with Joan Jett, Johnny Marr, and Charli XCX. While details of the 2025 album remain under wraps, Congleton’s involvement suggests another bold, forward-thinking record. Known for his work with artists like St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, and Death Cab for Cutie, Congleton’s production promises to bring a modern edge to Blondie’s timeless artistry.

With Blondie’s ability to stay true to their roots while pushing musical boundaries, this new album promises to be a highlight of the coming year. As fans eagerly await further announcements, Stein’s updates have reignited anticipation for one of music’s most influential bands.

Stay tuned for more details on Blondie’s 2025 album, and prepare to rediscover why their sound continues to resonate across generations.