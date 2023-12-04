Greek Edition

Billie Eilish’s Unintentional Coming Out: Embracing Authenticity with Laughter

The Pop Sensation Opens Up About Love, Connection, and Being True to Herself

“Wasn’t it obvious?” With this comment, accompanied by a hearty laugh, Billie Eilish remarked on her unintentional coming out during the Variety Hitmakers event. “No, I didn’t mean to, but I thought, isn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize that people didn’t know. I couldn’t believe it. But can’t we exist without explanations? I’ve been this way forever, and I’ve never talked about it. ‘Whoops.'”

In a recent interview with Variety, the pop star discussed her relationship with the female gender: “I’ve never felt like I was particularly into only guys. I love them. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them, like, really.” She further expressed, “I have a deep connection with the women in my life. I’m physically attracted to them, but at the same time, I’m intimidated by their beauty and their presence.”

With a good amount of self-deprecating humor, Eilish continued discussing the interview, saying, “When I read the article, I thought, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ It’s exciting for me because I think people didn’t know, but it’s okay that we know now. I like girls.”

