Billie Eilish Unveils Progress on Upcoming Album, but Fans May Need to Wait a While

Billie Eilish, the iconic singer-songwriter, has provided a glimpse into the highly anticipated journey of her forthcoming album, the successor to the critically acclaimed ‘Happier Than Ever’ released in 2021. In an exclusive update shared with Associated Press, Billie and her collaborator, brother Finneas, revealed that the creative phase of crafting the new album is nearing completion, sparking excitement among fans.

“It’s happening, we are almost finished by days with this album,” Billie disclosed on the red carpet alongside Finneas. However, she tempered the excitement by acknowledging that the release might not be imminent. “It’ll be soon-ish,” she hinted, emphasizing the meticulous process that goes into finalizing every aspect of the album.

Despite the eagerness to share their latest musical creation, Billie and Finneas acknowledged the time-consuming nature of the artistic process. “It’s [taken] longer than we’d like, as always. It takes time to get the record made and get the artwork done,” Billie explained, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes efforts that contribute to the album’s comprehensive and cohesive identity.

Finneas, emphasizing the intricate nature of album production, added, “A song can take an hour. ‘What Was I Made For?’ took a night and maybe another morning and then it was done. But [making] an album, taking many songs and stitching them together and making sure it’s a cohesive piece is always going to be an undertaking, to make sure all the songs are given their due and paid attention to. So it always takes a long time.”

Billie Eilish gives an update on her new album to @AP: “It’s not coming out soon…soon-ish.” pic.twitter.com/7IOoN9xTZL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2024

In a previous interview with Mr Porter, Finneas shared that the album was at an advanced stage, being “85 per cent done.” However, he candidly admitted that the creative process for this project had been notably challenging. Recent discussions about Billie Eilish’s battle with writer’s block further highlight the intricacies of her artistic journey. The star recalled a period of struggling to find inspiration before being approached to create the soundtrack single ‘What Was I Made For?’ for the Barbie movie, adding another layer to the narrative surrounding the upcoming album.

As fans eagerly await the musical tapestry that Billie Eilish and Finneas are meticulously weaving, the duo’s commitment to delivering a cohesive and compelling experience ensures that the final product will be well worth the anticipation.