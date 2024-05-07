Billie Eilish to Debut ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ at Free Listening Parties

Billie Eilish is pulling out all the stops for her upcoming album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” with not one, but two epic listening parties set to rock New York City and Los Angeles. Sponsored by American Express and produced by Live Nation, these events promise to be unforgettable experiences for fans.

In New York, the party kicks off at the Barclays Center on May 15, while the West Coast will get their turn at the Kia Forum on May 16. With partnerships with YouTube Music and Snapchat, these gatherings are sure to be buzzing with energy and excitement.

But it’s not just about the music—Eilish is doubling down on her commitment to sustainability. The album will drop on all digital platforms simultaneously, and physical copies will feature limited variants made from 100% recyclable materials. Plus, fans are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation to reduce their carbon footprint when heading to the events.

Want to be part of the action? You can request up to two free tickets, but act fast—submissions close on May 7 at 9 a.m. PT. While tickets aren’t guaranteed, confirmations will be sent out by May 10.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. Eilish’s world tour, starting in September, will not only showcase her incredible talent but also her dedication to environmental causes. Partnering with nonprofit Reverb, the tour will prioritize sustainability, from reducing greenhouse gas pollution to offering plant-based food options at concessions. So when you snag those tickets, know that you’re not just seeing a show—you’re supporting a movement.