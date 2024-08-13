Billie Eilish Shines at the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony with ‘Birds of a Feather’ Performance

The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded in spectacular fashion, with Billie Eilish delivering a standout performance during the closing ceremony. The 22-year-old superstar graced the stage with her hit single “Birds of a Feather,” a track from her critically acclaimed third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The performance, broadcast live from Venice Beach, Los Angeles, was a significant moment in the “handover” event between Paris and the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Eilish, known for her unique voice and compelling stage presence, took to the stage wearing a Ralph Lauren Team USA polo, symbolizing her pride in representing her home country as it prepares to host the next Summer Games. The Los Angeles native was joined by her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, who provided a soulful acoustic guitar accompaniment. This powerful duo once again showcased their undeniable musical chemistry, capturing the hearts of millions watching around the globe.

The closing ceremony featured a star-studded lineup, including performances by other Los Angeles-based artists like Snoop Dogg, H.E.R., and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This diverse roster of talent highlighted the rich musical heritage of Los Angeles, offering a taste of what’s to come in 2028 when the city takes center stage as the Olympic host.

Billie Eilish’s performance of “Birds of a Feather” was not just a celebration of the end of the Paris Games but also a symbolic start of the journey towards the Los Angeles Olympics. Her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, released in May 2024, has been a massive success, with all ten singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s success, combined with her powerful Olympics performance, solidifies Eilish’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

As Eilish prepares for her upcoming world tour, which kicks off next month, fans can look forward to more memorable performances from this multi-talented artist. Additionally, her brother Finneas is set to release his sophomore album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, this October, promising more great music from the talented siblings.

Billie Eilish’s presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony not only celebrated the successful conclusion of the Games but also marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Olympic history, with Los Angeles eagerly awaiting its turn to host in 2028.