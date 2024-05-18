Billie Eilish Releases Self-Directed Music Video for “Lunch” from New Album

Following the release of her highly-anticipated third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish has shared the first music video from the project. The visual accompanies the song “Lunch,” an anthem exploring themes of queerness and personal identity.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / She dances on my tongue,” Eilish sings. “I know it’s just a hunch / But she might be the one.”

The self-directed music video is simple yet evocative, featuring Eilish performing directly into a vintage camcorder. Her distinctly ‘90s-inspired outfit includes a red cap worn sideways, a yellow Supreme jersey layered over a long-sleeve white tee, fuzzy blue wristbands, plaid shorts, and Jordans. The retro aesthetic complements the song’s vibe, blending nostalgia with a fresh perspective on love and identity.

Eilish debuted “Lunch” during a surprise performance at Coachella last month, where she joined headliner Lana Del Rey onstage.

In a recent Rolling Stone profile, Eilish opened up about the song’s significance:

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

The “Lunch” video reflects Eilish’s journey, capturing the playful and confident energy of her current artistic phase. Watch Billie Eilish’s “Lunch” music video on top.