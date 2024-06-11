Billie Eilish Opens Up About the Loneliness of Fame on “Miss Me?” Podcast

Success doesn’t always bring happiness. Billie Eilish, guest on “Miss Me?“, the podcast by Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, shared a difficult moment in her life as an artist: “When I became famous, I lost all my friends and couldn’t relate to anyone. It was hard, it was tough.”

To illustrate her point, Eilish used an example she had previously shared: “On my twentieth birthday, I remember looking around, and all the people there to celebrate me were people I had hired. And they were all at least 15 years older than me.” However, she soon realized that these relationships were not genuine friendships but part of their job. The realization hit her when an employee, after quitting, stopped responding to her: “It was the worst thing that ever happened to me. It made me realize that for them, it was a job, and if they left the job, they wouldn’t want to see me again.” This led Eilish to develop “abandonment issues.”

The story has a happy ending, though: “A year ago, I reconnected with a lot of old friends, and now I have many friends again. I have my group. And thinking about it makes me want to cry; it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.“