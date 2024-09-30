Billie Eilish Kicks Off New Tour in Quebec City: First Live Performance of “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Last night, Billie Eilish kicked off her much-anticipated new tour at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Canada. The tour marks her first major concert series since the release of her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft. Fans in Italy will get to see the live show on June 8, 2025, at the Unipol Arena in Bologna.

The setlist featured over 25 songs, with some tracks performed in abbreviated versions. However, notably missing was her Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning song, No Time to Die, from the James Bond soundtrack. Another surprise was the absence of her brother and creative partner, Finneas, who usually joins her on tour.

Eilish opened the concert standing atop a massive, illuminated cube, which acted as a movable stage element and visual display throughout the performance. She wore a striking red football jersey with the number 26 as she launched into Chihiro and Lunch from her latest album.

One of the concert’s standout moments was when Eilish performed When the Party’s Over, creating a live vocal loop while asking the audience for silence. “It’s crazy to sing these songs live for the first time in front of an audience,” she shared, reflecting on the tracks from Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The show expertly balanced high-energy beats with introspective moments, delivering both “hard” and “soft” experiences for the crowd. In a lighthearted moment, Eilish asked the audience to help her untangle her hair, which had gotten caught in her necklaces.

The final song before the outro was Birds of a Feather, for which Eilish recently released an official music video.

For the complete setlist and fan-captured videos of the show, stay tuned for more updates from the tour!

Intro

Chihiro

Lunch

NDA / Therefore I Am

Wildflower

When The Party’s Over

The Diner

Ilomilo

Bad Guy

The Greatest

Male Fantasy

Skinny

TV

Bittersuite Transition

Bury a Friend

Oxytocin

You Should See Me in a Crown

Guess

Everything I Wanted

Blue / Lovely / Idontwannabeyouanymore / Ocean Eyes

L’amour de ma vie + Over Now

What Was I Made For

Happier Than Ever

Birds of a Feather

Blue Outro