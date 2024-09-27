Billie Eilish Drops Haunting New Music Video for “Birds of a Feather”

Months after captivating fans with her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish has finally released the highly anticipated music video for the chart-topping track, “Birds of a Feather.” The song, already a fan-favorite, gained even more momentum over the summer as it soundtracked countless TikToks and Instagram reels. Now, Eilish’s own visuals for the emotional ballad are set to take center stage.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, known for his work with artists like Charli XCX, the music video presents a minimalist yet striking visual narrative. Eilish is seen seated in an empty corporate office, her body manipulated by an unseen force, dragging her across floors and walls as she sings her heart out. This invisible pull serves as a poignant metaphor for the uncontrollable nature of love and emotions. Despite being yanked in multiple directions, Eilish continues performing, representing the feeling of surrendering to love’s powerful grasp.

The simplicity of the setting amplifies the intensity of the song’s themes, allowing Eilish’s emotive voice to shine against the raw visuals. Fans of the song will find the music video a perfect accompaniment to its introspective lyrics, while newcomers may be drawn in by its eerie, magnetic charm.

As Eilish embarks on her global tour this weekend, set to span until July 2025, “Birds of a Feather” continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, further solidifying her position as one of pop music’s most innovative and emotional storytellers.

Watch the official music video for “Birds of a Feather” on top and prepare to be swept away by the invisible force of Eilish’s artistry.