BIA and Lil Yachty Unleash Fiery New Track “PISSED OFF” Amid Growing Tensions

BIA has always worn her heart on her sleeve, using her lyrics to channel her emotions, and her latest track, “PISSED OFF,” is no exception. Teaming up with Lil Yachty, the Boston-born rapper dives deep into themes of loyalty, ambition, and betrayal, all while spitting hard-hitting verses that don’t hold back. The track also lands in the midst of her tour with Nicki Minaj, adding even more fire to her already heated 2024.

In “PISSED OFF,” BIA asks tough questions: “Who really down for their gang? (Who?) / Who really friend or a foe?” Her lyrical intensity is matched by Lil Yachty’s laid-back yet sharp delivery, as the two bring their distinct styles together in this powerhouse track. Directed by Hidji World, the accompanying music video adds a visual punch, with the duo exuding raw energy that perfectly complements the song’s vibe.

BIA and Lil Yachty’s fierce collaboration isn’t just about beats and bars—it seems to address larger issues swirling around the rapper this year. After a rumored feud with Cardi B, sparked by a Missy Elliott sample in both their singles, tensions have been building. Fans speculate that “PISSED OFF” might contain subliminal shots at Cardi, as the two have exchanged subtle jabs throughout the year. With BIA’s track record of high-profile collabs in 2024, including “Lights Out” with JID and “Can’t Get Enough” with Flau’jae, her latest work proves she’s not backing down.

As the Gag City Reloaded Tour wraps next month, fans are eager to see what BIA has in store for 2025, but one thing’s for sure: she’s got plenty to say, and she’s not afraid to speak her mind.