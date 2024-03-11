Billie Eilish and Finneas Mesmerize at the Oscars with “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell graced the stage of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, delivering a spellbinding performance of their acclaimed Barbie track, “What Was I Made For?” The mesmerizing rendition not only captivated audiences but also clinched the prestigious title of Best Original Song.

For Eilish, this marked her third appearance at the Oscars, each one a testament to her evolving artistry and undeniable talent. From her poignant rendition of “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment in 2020 to the hauntingly beautiful “No Time To Die” in 2022, Eilish has consistently left an indelible mark on the Oscars stage.

Notably, their Oscar triumph follows closely on the heels of their Grammy success, where “What Was I Made For?” secured the coveted Song Of The Year award, further solidifying its status as a musical masterpiece.

The performance at the Oscars was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the duo’s seamless synergy and raw emotion. Against a backdrop of Hollywood’s most esteemed event, Eilish and Finneas once again proved their mettle as musical virtuosos, leaving audiences awestruck and clamoring for more.

Relive the magic of their Oscar performance below, and witness firsthand the extraordinary talent of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.