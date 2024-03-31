Billie Eilish against the excessive use of vinyl

“We live in an era where, for some reason, it’s very important for some artists to release a billion different vinyl editions, in a billion different packages. All to boost sales and make more money.”

Fresh off her second Oscar for Best Original Song with “What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish didn’t sugarcoat it: the promotion dynamics of the music industry often go against the interests of the environment. And this is a topic that is very dear to the young artist, who has repeatedly spoken in favor of a more conscientious behavior towards the health of the planet.

The latest statements came during an interview with Billboard alongside her mother Maggie Baird, a longtime environmental activist. “It’s happening in front of everyone’s eyes, and everyone is excused for this or that reason. It’s really frustrating, especially for someone who, as I try to do, applies every effort to have a more sustainable lifestyle and to convey this message to their team as well. And then on the other hand, you find 40 different vinyl packages for some of the world’s biggest artists, designed to be different from each other just enough to make you want to buy them.”

- Advertisement -

She then continued: “It’s a huge waste, and it’s annoying to know that we’re still at a point where numbers and making money count so much. Notice: it’s your favorite artists who are doing it.”

At this point, criticisms could arise: but Eilish herself released 8 different vinyl versions of her second album, “Happier Than Ever.” True, but these were editions printed on entirely recycled vinyl, packaged in packaging made from sugar cane. In contrast, most vinyl records are printed on virgin materials (made from plastic resin), and the packaging is typical single-use plastic sheets.

Baird also commented: for her, the issue of excessive use of vinyl in the music industry is “systemic,” as “you can’t blame an artist for wanting to play in the big leagues, yet I would like to see limits applied, let’s say no more than four colors.”

Eilish concluded: “We’ll all continue to do it, because it’s the only way to stay in the game. But all this continues to create problems in an industry that is certainly not without its flaws.“