BIIANCO Drops Pulsating New Techno Single ‘Get You Out’

BIIANCO is back with another electrifying release—Get You Out—a fast-paced, techno-driven track that showcases the producer’s mastery of infectious electronic music. Released under Ultra Records, the single builds on the momentum of BIIANCO’s recent collaboration with Marlon Hoffstadt, Touch My Body, which made waves across the electronic music scene, garnering support from major names like Mixmag and DJ Mag.

Get You Out is a high-energy anthem featuring pulsing techno rhythms, an electro bass backbone, and a euphoric synth melody. BIIANCO’s urgent, commanding vocals turn the title’s theme of obsession into a hypnotic mantra. Known for their signature crystal-clear production and powerful drops, BIIANCO crafts a sonic experience that’s equal parts thrilling and dynamic—making Get You Out a club essential for the upcoming winter season.

BIIANCO, who identifies as a partially-blind queer femme producer, continues to push boundaries in the electronic music world. Their recent performances, including a headlining appearance at Amsterdam Dance Event’s ADE Lab, highlight their innovative live shows and production techniques. With hits like Against The Wall and Got Me Like, BIIANCO’s growing influence in the dance music world is undeniable.

- Advertisement -