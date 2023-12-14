Greek Edition

Beyoncé’s ‘Grown Woman’: A Decade-Long Symphony of Anticipation and Streaming Resilience

From Pepsi Previews to Streaming Platforms, Unraveling the Timeless Journey of Beyoncé's Bonus Track on its 10th Anniversary

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

In a move that showcases the enduring power of “Grown Woman,” Beyoncé strategically unleashed the track to streaming platforms on December 13, marking the 10th anniversary of her game-changing self-titled album. This delayed release was perhaps a tactical decision, allowing the song to mature and navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving music streaming landscape.

Originally introduced in a 2013 Pepsi commercial, “Grown Woman” generated significant anticipation as fans eagerly awaited new music from the global icon. The song, featured as a bonus video directed by Jake Nava, took on new life in November 2014 with its YouTube debut. The video cleverly spliced home videos of a young Beyoncé, creating the illusion that her youthful self was singing along to the track. The grown-up Beyoncé, adorned in a pink feather gown and diamond-encrusted tiara, seamlessly interweaved with the nostalgic footage.

As part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the ‘Beyoncé’ album, the surprise drop of “Grown Woman” on streaming platforms served as a special gift to the devoted Beyhive. The journey of this track, from its Pepsi commercial debut to becoming the bonus gem of the visual album, is a testament to Beyoncé’s artistry and the timeless allure of her music. Whether facing the challenges of the streaming industry or creating visual magic, “Grown Woman” stands as a symbol of Beyoncé’s musical legacy.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, December 15, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved