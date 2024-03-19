Beyoncé Unveils Album Artwork for “Cowboy Carter” and Shares Insight on Renaissance Follow-Up

Beyoncé, the iconic singer-songwriter, has recently lifted the curtain on the official album artwork for her upcoming release, “Cowboy Carter.” Alongside this reveal, she penned a poignant message shedding light on the journey behind her forthcoming album, serving as a follow-up to her acclaimed work, “Renaissance.”

In her heartfelt note, Beyoncé delves into the arduous process of crafting “Cowboy Carter,” a project that has been in the works for over five years. She candidly recounts an experience from her past where she felt unwelcome, spurring her to embark on a profound exploration of country music’s history and its vast musical legacy. Through this introspective journey, she discovered the unifying power of music, transcending boundaries and amplifying the voices of those who have dedicated themselves to preserving musical heritage.

Acknowledging her groundbreaking singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” Beyoncé expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support that propelled her to become the first Black woman to claim the number one spot on the Hot Country Songs chart. She envisions a future where an artist’s race holds no sway over the genres they explore, fostering a landscape where creativity knows no bounds.

Asserting her identity and artistic vision, Beyoncé boldly declares, “This ain’t a Country album; this is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.” With this statement, she reaffirms her autonomy as an artist while inviting listeners to embark on a transformative musical journey with “Cowboy Carter.”

As anticipation mounts for the release of “Cowboy Carter” on March 29th, Beyoncé’s profound reflections offer a glimpse into the soulful depths of her latest musical endeavor, promising an experience that transcends genre and resonates with audiences worldwide.

act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant. This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history. The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work. I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound. I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!