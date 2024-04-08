Beyoncé Rides High with “Cowboy Carter”: Breaks Records and Takes No. 1 Spot Again

Beyoncé continues to dominate the music scene with her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.” Released on March 29, the country-infused record has skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 1 with an impressive 407,000 equivalent album units sold in the United States for the week ending April 4. This achievement not only marks Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 debut on the chart but also stands as the biggest sales week for an album in 2024 thus far.

Moreover, “Cowboy Carter” has shattered records left and right. Notably, it is Beyoncé’s highest-performing debut since her 2016 masterpiece, “Lemonade,” and her most significant streaming week ever. The album’s success extends beyond the Billboard 200, as it also topped charts like Top Country Albums, Americana/Folk Albums, and Top Album Sales.

In a historic feat, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to claim the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart, a momentous milestone in the genre’s history. Collaborating with industry legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, “Cowboy Carter” revitalizes country music with its bold sound and eclectic lineup of artists.

- Advertisement -

This record-breaking album is part of Beyoncé’s ambitious “Renaissance” trilogy project, following the success of the first installment released in July 2022. With lead singles like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” “Cowboy Carter” invites listeners on a journey through Beyoncé’s musical evolution and showcases her versatility as an artist.

With each release, Beyoncé continues to redefine expectations and push boundaries in the music industry. “Cowboy Carter” stands as a testament to her enduring influence and creative genius, solidifying her status as one of the greatest artists of our time.