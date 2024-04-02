Beyoncé Honored as Innovator at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Fresh off the heels of her latest album release, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé graced the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night to accept the prestigious Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Stevie Wonder, a legend in his own right, presented the award to the iconic pop star, with whom he collaborated on the track “Jolene,” a moment Beyoncé fondly recalled during her acceptance speech.

“Innovation starts with a dream,” Beyoncé proclaimed, her voice carrying the weight of years of groundbreaking work in the music industry. “But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength.”

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Beyoncé humbly dedicated the award to a constellation of innovators who have paved the way before her: Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson. She spoke of the challenges and triumphs of the creative journey, urging the industry to embrace art without preconceived notions.

The release of Cowboy Carter marks a significant milestone in Beyoncé’s illustrious career, featuring collaborations with a diverse array of artists, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and even her own daughter Rumi Carter. Despite initial expectations of a country album, Beyoncé clarified, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

As the night unfolded, other music luminaries were celebrated, with Cher receiving the Icon Award and SZA claiming Song Of The Year. Yet, it was Beyoncé’s moment of recognition as an innovator that shone brightly, a testament to her enduring influence and unparalleled artistry. Watch the heartfelt speech capturing a pivotal moment in music history below. 🎤🎶