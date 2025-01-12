Becoming Led Zeppelin: Official Trailer and Release Dates Announced

Becoming Led Zeppelin: Trailer, Exclusive Content, and Release Dates

The wait is finally over! Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first-ever authorized documentary about the iconic British band, is ready to hit theaters. This film takes an unprecedented look at the lives and careers of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and the late drummer John Bonham.

A Documentary Packed with Exclusive Content

In production since 2019, Becoming Led Zeppelin is a treasure trove for fans, including:

Exclusive interviews with the surviving members of the band.

with the surviving members of the band. Rare archival footage of John Bonham, never seen before.

of John Bonham, never seen before. Remastered audio performances, with full-length songs for an authentic musical experience.

The documentary captures the essence of Led Zeppelin’s meteoric rise to fame and their lasting influence on music history.

Release Dates: IMAX and Theatrical Premiere

IMAX Premiere: February 5-6, 2025, in the UK, US, and Canada.

February 5-6, 2025, in the UK, US, and Canada. Theatrical Release: February 7, 2025 (international).

Watch the Official Trailer

The official trailer for Becoming Led Zeppelin has been released, promising an emotional and thrilling journey into the history of one of the most legendary bands of all time.

Watch the trailer here:

Watch the new full length official trailer for #BecomingLedZeppelin. After an exclusive IMAX release on February 5 & 6, the first ever authorised #LedZeppelin documentary will open in cinemas nationwide from February 7. Tickets on sale January 17. pic.twitter.com/TW3WxxsesU — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) January 10, 2025

Featuring rare footage, intimate interviews, and remastered tracks, Becoming Led Zeppelin promises to be a must-watch for lifelong fans and new listeners alike.