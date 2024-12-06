“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Documentary Trailer Released

The trailer for Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first official documentary about the legendary British band, has been released. Directed by Bernard MacMahon and co-written with Allison McGourty, the film features new interviews with band members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, as well as a previously unseen interview with drummer John Bonham, who passed away in 1980.

Through rare archival footage and remastered audio performances, the documentary dives deep into the musical and personal journey of Led Zeppelin. Fans will be treated to full renditions of iconic tracks, enhancing the immersive experience.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is set to premiere in IMAX theaters across the United States and Canada on February 7, 2025. This is a must-watch for fans eager to explore the band’s legacy like never before.