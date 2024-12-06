back to top
Greek Edition

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Documentary Trailer Released

First official Led Zeppelin documentary debuts in IMAX on February 7, 2025.

By fotismc
In
Rock

The trailer for Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first official documentary about the legendary British band, has been released. Directed by Bernard MacMahon and co-written with Allison McGourty, the film features new interviews with band members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, as well as a previously unseen interview with drummer John Bonham, who passed away in 1980.

Through rare archival footage and remastered audio performances, the documentary dives deep into the musical and personal journey of Led Zeppelin. Fans will be treated to full renditions of iconic tracks, enhancing the immersive experience.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is set to premiere in IMAX theaters across the United States and Canada on February 7, 2025. This is a must-watch for fans eager to explore the band’s legacy like never before.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, December 6, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved