Becky Hill Unveils ‘Outside Of Love’: A Dance Anthem for the Soul

Becky Hill makes a triumphant return with her latest dance anthem, “Outside Of Love“.

This electrifying single, produced by the talented Italian duo PARISI, is the latest addition to her upcoming album “Believe Me Now?”, slated for release on May 31st. Following in the footsteps of her chart-topping hits like “Disconnect” and “Side Effects”, “Outside Of Love” promises to captivate listeners with its infectious beats and fresh underground production.

In a heartfelt statement, Becky expresses her excitement about this new release:

“I’m thrilled to share my latest single ‘Outside Of Love’. It’s a massive dance anthem that holds a special place in my heart. Collaborating with my longtime friends and producers, Mike Kintish and Charlotte Haining, as well as the talented duo PARISI, has been an incredible journey. I hope this song resonates with people and serves as a beacon of hope during times of disconnection and isolation.”

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic of “Outside Of Love” as Becky Hill invites you to embark on a journey of love, loss, and redemption through the power of music.