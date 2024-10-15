Beatles ’64: New Martin Scorsese-Produced Documentary Chronicles the Band’s Iconic First U.S. Trip

The Beatles‘ legendary 1964 trip to America will be revisited in an exciting new documentary, Beatles ’64, produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi. Set to debut on Disney+ on November 29, this highly anticipated documentary promises to reveal never-before-seen footage of the Fab Four during their first U.S. visit, which marked the height of Beatlemania.

The film follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they land in New York on February 7, 1964, and deliver their iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show to an astounding 73 million viewers—then the most-watched TV event of all time. In addition to showcasing the spectacle of their arrival and performances, Beatles ’64 offers a more intimate behind-the-scenes look at the band during their historic American tour. The documentary includes rare footage shot by famed documentarians Albert and David Maysles, restored in stunning 4K.

With new interviews from surviving members McCartney and Starr, Beatles ’64 brings fans closer to the camaraderie and challenges that came with the Beatles’ meteoric rise to fame. Scorsese’s involvement adds further prestige to the project, following his 2011 documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

Coinciding with the documentary’s release is a special vinyl reissue collection, The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono, arriving on November 22. This collection includes seven albums that have been out of print on vinyl since 1995, allowing fans to relive the magic of these timeless records.