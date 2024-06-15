Bass Prodigy SIPPY Drops Addictive New Track “Sip On This” on Monstercat Uncaged

Bass prodigy SIPPY today unveils her addictive new bass record “Sip On This” on Monstercat Uncaged.

In just a few years, SIPPY has emerged as one of Australia’s top bass authorities. She has taken her wompy tunes around the globe, opening for big names like Excision, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club, and Ray Volpe, and performing at festivals and venues including Lost Lands, ILLfest, Bass Canyon, HARD Summer, Wakaan Festival, Red Rocks, and Tacoma Dome. Supported by prominent artists like ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, and Marshmello—whose Grammy-nominated album featured their collaboration—SIPPY’s star continues to rise. This year, she embarked on a co-headline tour with bass duo Smoakland, hitting multiple venues including Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA, and The North Warehouse in Portland, OR. She went viral with her energetic stage presence on Excision’s Nexus Tour at Denver Coliseum and for orchestrating a major April Fool’s prank on Monstercat with “The Banana Song,” which involved a live stream of a banana called “Banandan” undergoing scientific tests for three weeks.

SIPPY thrives on creating a groovy, bouncy atmosphere with tracks played around 95-100 BPM in her sets. This tempo inspired her to create “Sip On This,” a track that has already become a crowd favorite. Adding a personal touch, SIPPY recorded the pre-drop vocals herself, describing the process as straightforward and reflective of her current artistic direction.

SIPPY shares, “Honestly, this track is purely for everyone to bump, grind, and bounce around on the dance floor and have some fun with it! I play a couple of songs in my set around 95-100 BPM. I love that groovy, bouncy vibe, so I was looking to create my own track in that range, and this is what came of it.”

SIPPY is set to perform at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge later this month and Symmetry Festival this summer, with more performances to be announced.