Basement Jaxx Return: 2025 UK Tour Announced After 10-Year Hiatus

Basement Jaxx are back! The iconic UK house duo, Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe, have announced their first live performances in over a decade, marking an exciting return to the stage in 2025. Fans can expect electrifying sets as the duo headlines a series of UK and Ireland festivals, promising an unforgettable summer of music.

The tour kicks off June 21 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre and includes stops at Dreamland Margate (July 26), Camp Bestival (August 2), Cardiff’s Bute Park (August 24), and more. Highlighting the lineup is a headlining slot at Latitude Festival, sparking excitement among festival-goers. Notably, some fans speculate a surprise Glastonbury appearance might fill a conspicuous gap in the schedule.

Felix Buxton shared his enthusiasm: “After years of DJing around the globe, it’s thrilling to bring the full live experience back to the stage. We’re ready to connect with fans, share life-affirming energy, and deliver an incredible time.”

- Advertisement -

The 2025 tour also signals a “new era” for Basement Jaxx, with Buxton teasing fresh tracks from an upcoming album alongside their timeless hits. Their enduring popularity among younger generations ensures a multi-generational celebration of their music.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 AM, followed by general sales starting Friday. Get ready to dance the summer away with one of the most influential names in electronic music.

Tour Dates :

06/21 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

07/04 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle

07/25 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/26 – Kent, UK @ Dreamland Margate

08/02 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival

08/03 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness

08/23 – London, UK @ South Facing

08/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Bute Park