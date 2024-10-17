Barcelona to Wear Coldplay-Themed Shirts in El Clasico: Limited Edition Jerseys to Support Climate Change Project

Barcelona’s soccer team is set to make a bold fashion statement during the upcoming El Clasico against arch-rival Real Madrid, donning special edition jerseys featuring the logo of the renowned rock band Coldplay. The team will sport these unique shirts on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as part of their ongoing collaboration with music streaming giant Spotify.

Not only will Barcelona’s men’s team wear the Coldplay-branded jerseys, but the women’s team will also showcase them on November 2, when they face Eibar in the Spanish league. These limited-edition jerseys will be available for sale, with proceeds directed toward a climate change project supported by the UNHCR and the Barça Foundation. The initiative aims to combat the effects of climate change in refugee camps in Uganda, ensuring that this collaboration serves a greater cause.

This creative jersey partnership is part of Barcelona’s ongoing tradition of featuring popular music artists on their kits for high-profile matches. Previous El Clasico games have seen artists like The Rolling Stones, Rosalía, and Drake grace the club’s shirts. The partnership with Spotify, which sponsors both the team’s shirts and the Camp Nou stadium, continues to merge football and music in a way that captivates fans worldwide.

𝑳𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒋𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒚𝒔, 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒚𝒐𝒖 💙❤️@spotify @coldplay 🌕 pic.twitter.com/GCjCXmpDNH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 17, 2024

- Advertisement -