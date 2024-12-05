Band Aid Celebrates 40 Years of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with Ultimate 2024 Remix

Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Turns 40 with a Stunning Ultimate 2024 Remix

As the holiday season approaches, Band Aid is marking the 40th anniversary of its iconic Christmas song, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?“, by releasing an Ultimate 2024 Remix. This legendary track, which has united three generations of artists, is now reimagined with a fresh mix that brings together voices from 1984, 2004, and 2014.

A Remix for the Ages

Under the visionary guidance of producer Trevor Horn, the 2024 remix combines recordings from the original sessions with those from later renditions. Using advanced technology, Horn has seamlessly blended these performances into a single track that celebrates the legacy of one of the most beloved Christmas anthems of all time.

The new version features contributions from iconic artists such as Sting, Phil Collins, and Paul Weller, alongside modern stars like Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and Boy George. The result is a timeless celebration of talent that spans decades, with each voice adding its unique magic to the song.

A Legacy of Generosity

Originally released in 1984, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. It became a global phenomenon, with subsequent recordings in 2004 and 2014, each involving new generations of artists and continuing the tradition of charitable giving.

What’s New in the Ultimate 2024 Remix?

All Generations Unite : The remix brings together recordings from all three eras (1984, 2004, and 2014) for the first time.

: The remix brings together recordings from all three eras (1984, 2004, and 2014) for the first time. Enhanced Sound Quality : Modern production techniques bring a fresh, immersive sound to the classic track.

: Modern production techniques bring a fresh, immersive sound to the classic track. Unforgettable Voices: Hear legends like Sting, Phil Collins, and Paul Weller alongside contemporary stars like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith.

Where to Listen

The Ultimate 2024 Remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re a fan of the original or discovering the song for the first time, this remix is a must-listen for the holiday season.

🎶 Celebrate 40 years of the song that changed the world. Stream the Ultimate 2024 Remix now!