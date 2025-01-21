back to top
Greek Edition

Balad Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia: The Future of Global Music Events

Discover the Vibrant Balad Beast Festival in Jeddah's Historic UNESCO Site

By fotismc
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Balad Beast Festival in Jeddah’s Al-Balad Historic District with vibrant stages and global music performances
photo press

Will the Future of Music Festivals Be in the Middle East?

Saudi Arabia is making waves in the global events scene. After hosting the Italian Super Cup and securing the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the kingdom is now setting its sights on becoming a key player in the world of music festivals. In December, Riyadh hosted events like Soundstorm and XP Music Futures, and this month, all eyes turn to Jeddah for the highly anticipated Balad Beast Festival.

Taking place on January 30 and 31, the Balad Beast Festival is a two-day music extravaganza organized by MDLBEAST. Set in the heart of Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014, the festival promises a unique blend of history, culture, and cutting-edge music. Over 70 artists will perform on four stunning stages—Bab Square, Omda Square, Roshan Square, and Souq Square—enhanced by vibrant video mapping on the city’s historic buildings.

This immersive festival experience celebrates musical diversity and Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage. From urban beats to global rhythms, Balad Beast is poised to put Jeddah on the map as a hub for music lovers.

Star-Studded Lineup

The festival’s headliners include some of the biggest names in contemporary urban music:

But that’s not all. The lineup also boasts a mix of eclectic and international talents such as:

  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Gunna
  • Ghostly Kisses
  • Maceo Plex
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Zeyne

Local talent is not forgotten, with acts like Dish Dash, Biirdperson, and Vinyl Mode bringing their distinctive Saudi flair to the festival.

Tickets and VIP Access

Tickets and VIP packages are available now on the official festival website, with prices starting at an affordable €114.90 for the two-day event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a world-class music festival in one of Saudi Arabia’s most historic and vibrant settings. With its unique location, incredible lineup, and focus on cultural celebration, the Balad Beast Festival promises to be a game-changer for music events in the Middle East.

Plan your trip to Jeddah and be part of this unforgettable experience!

