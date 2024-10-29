Bad Bunny’s Powerful Response to Racist Remarks on Puerto Rico Ignites Support for Change

Bad Bunny has taken a powerful stand for Puerto Rico, releasing an eight-minute tribute video following derogatory comments made at a Trump rally. The remarks, delivered by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, labeled Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage,” sparking widespread outrage among the Puerto Rican community and their supporters. In his Instagram video titled “garbage,” Bad Bunny captures Puerto Rico’s strength and beauty, providing a cinematic rebuttal to the offensive language.

The video also highlights Bad Bunny’s recent political engagement. He shared a clip from Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining her plans for Puerto Rico and condemning previous U.S. policies that have left the island vulnerable, especially during disasters like Hurricane Maria. While his repost was not an official endorsement, a representative clarified that Bad Bunny is “supporting” Harris as she brings attention to the island’s needs. Celebrities such as Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin have also publicly expressed their disapproval of the rally comments, further spotlighting Puerto Rico’s plight.

Many Puerto Ricans have voiced their frustration, especially as citizens living on the island are unable to vote in U.S. elections despite being directly affected by federal policies. The uproar following Hinchcliffe’s comments, which have since been criticized by members of both parties, may prove to be a pivotal moment for voters, particularly those of Puerto Rican descent. From coast to coast, voices are uniting to call for respect and change as the 2024 election approaches.

Watch Bad Bunny’s tribute and join the conversation as Puerto Rican pride shines brighter than ever in the face of adversity.