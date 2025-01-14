Bad Bunny Rocks The Tonight Show & NYC Subway to Promote New Album

Bad Bunny took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 13, to celebrate the release of his ninth chart-topping album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos). True to his vibrant persona, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered a show-stopping performance, including a surprise NYC subway busking session and a hilarious trip down memory lane with Fallon.

Bad Bunny kicked off his Tonight Show takeover in unforgettable style. Midway through Jimmy Fallon’s monologue, Bunny burst onto the stage with a parranda, a Puerto Rican tradition of festive music, featuring dozens of drummers and dancers from Los Sobrinos and Los Pleneros de la Cresta. Together, they performed his lively new track, Café con Ron.

Later, Bad Bunny delivered an unconventional performance of Voy a Llevarte Pa PR — singing while sipping coffee and doing laundry — showcasing his unique flair and nod to everyday Puerto Rican culture.

The album, which NPR described as Bunny’s “most Puerto Rican and political yet,” shines a spotlight on the island’s rich musical traditions, especially the plena rhythm.

In one of the night’s highlights, Fallon and Bad Bunny donned disguises — complete with wigs, sunglasses, and fake facial hair — and took their show underground to the 50th Street subway station. The duo, accompanied by members of The Roots, kicked things off with an energetic cover of the Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way.

As the disguised performers belted out the chorus, commuters gathered, clapping along and recording the surprise act. After the big reveal — with Fallon shouting, “This is Bad Bunny!” — the crowd erupted in cheers.

Bunny followed up with NUEVAYoL, a track from his new album, as Fallon danced enthusiastically with a tambourine. The crowd’s energy soared as fans jumped, sang along, and cheered for the Latin music icon.

During the show, Fallon and Bad Bunny took a nostalgic look at the singer’s previous Tonight Show appearances. Fallon even shared a hilarious throwback photo of Bunny sitting next to his Madame Tussauds wax figure. This time, the pair reversed roles, with Bunny pretending to be a wax figure of Fallon for an updated recreation of the moment.

The night wasn’t just about music and laughs. Bad Bunny also brought along a bottle of Puerto Rican rum, pitorro, for Fallon as the duo shared a toast before interviewing Karla Sofía Gascón, star of Emilia Pérez.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, underscores Bad Bunny’s commitment to celebrating Puerto Rican culture while pushing creative boundaries.

Bunny also teased his Hollywood ambitions, talking about his upcoming role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, calling the experience “one of the best ever.”

Whether it’s crashing Jimmy Fallon’s monologue, performing plena-inspired tracks, or surprising fans in the NYC subway, Bad Bunny knows how to captivate an audience. His Debí Tirar Más Fotos era is a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection, proving yet again why he’s one of the most dynamic artists in the world.

Fans can stream Debí Tirar Más Fotos now and catch highlights from his Tonight Show appearance online.