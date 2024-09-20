Bad Bunny Honors Puerto Rico’s Resilience with New Single “Una Velita”

Bad Bunny, one of Puerto Rico’s most influential voices, has unexpectedly dropped a new single titled “Una Velita”, commemorating the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastating impact on the island. Released without prior announcement, “Una Velita” reflects on the continued hardships Puerto Rico faces, including the political turmoil and recovery from the catastrophic events of 2017.

Produced by Tainy and La Paciencia, this is Bad Bunny’s first single since UN PREVIEW, from his recent album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. In the track, Bad Bunny expresses his emotional connection to the ongoing struggles of his homeland, with heartfelt lyrics that serve as both a tribute to the victims of the natural disaster and a critique of the political system. He sings, “There were five thousand that they let die, and we will never forget that,” referencing the lives lost due to mismanagement following the hurricane.

The single also touches on the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Puerto Rico, with pointed lyrics seemingly directed at the New Progressive Party (NPP), symbolized by a palm tree. Bad Bunny’s history of activism shines through as he emphasizes the resilience of his people and their fight for justice.

- Advertisement -

Along with its release on streaming platforms, “Una Velita” is accompanied by a visualizer on YouTube, where Bad Bunny is seen lighting a candle for those affected by Hurricane Maria. This poignant gesture symbolizes the ongoing healing process for Puerto Ricans.

Listen to “Una Velita” now and join Bad Bunny in remembering Puerto Rico’s strength and the continuous fight for recovery and change.