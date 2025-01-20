Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos Hits No. 1; Taylor Swift’s Lover: Live From Paris Reenters Charts

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos has climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking the Puerto Rican superstar’s fourth No. 1 album. The set moved an impressive 203,500 equivalent album units in its second week, powered by 195,000 streaming equivalent album units, equating to 264.03 million on-demand streams. This marks the largest streaming week for a Latin music album since Bad Bunny’s own Un Verano Sin Ti in 2022.

Released on January 5, 2025, the album debuted at No. 2 with only five days of activity before soaring to No. 1 in its first full tracking week. The project features 17 tracks, available for streaming and digital purchase. Traditional album sales accounted for 7,500 units, with track equivalent album units comprising 1,000.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 2023 live album, Lover: Live From Paris, reentered the chart at No. 2 with 202,500 equivalent album units. The surge follows its vinyl reissue and limited-time digital release through Swift’s webstore. Of the album’s total, 161,000 units were vinyl sales, breaking the record for the largest sales week for a live album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991.

Swift’s Lover: Live From Paris was initially released as a double-vinyl set in 2023, peaking at No. 58 on the Billboard 200. The reissue includes eight tracks recorded during her 2019 City of Lover live show in Paris, along with exclusive bonus tracks. The album is now her 18th top 10-charting effort, tying her with Mariah Carey for the third-most top 10s by a woman in Billboard history.

The rest of the Billboard 200’s top 10 includes SZA’s SOS at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX at No. 4, and Lil Baby’s WHAM at No. 5. Also charting are projects by Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Gracie Abrams.