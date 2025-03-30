Morgan Wallen Debuts New Songs on SNL, Teases Full I’m The Problem Tracklist

Morgan Wallen returned to Saturday Night Live on March 29, delivering a memorable performance of two tracks from his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “I’m The Problem”. Hosted by Oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison, the episode marked Wallen’s second appearance as SNL’s musical guest since his debut in 2020.

The country singer opened with the album’s title track, “I’m The Problem”, showcasing his signature heartfelt storytelling and raw vocal power. He then followed up with “Just In Case”, a soulful reflection on love and longing. However, what truly caught fans’ attention was the unexpected reveal of his album’s full tracklist during his second performance.

As Wallen sang, an old TV screen on the stage floor flashed a series of song titles, hinting at the album’s complete lineup. Among the teased tracks were I Got Better and Where’d That Go, as well as Come Back as a Redneck and What I Want, both of which appeared to feature guest artists—though their names were redacted, keeping the collaborations a mystery.

This sneak peek has sent fans into a frenzy, fueling speculation about the album’s themes and potential collaborations. With I’m The Problem set for release later this year, Wallen’s SNL performance has only heightened anticipation, proving once again why he remains one of country music’s most talked-about artists.