FKA twigs Unveils “Childlike Things” Video Featuring North West

FKA twigs returns with a visually captivating music video for her latest Eusexua single, “Childlike Things.” Directed by Jordan Hemingway and written by acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the short film brings a bold cinematic aesthetic to the track, seamlessly blending performance art with modern storytelling.

The video features North West, Jake Shane, and Kevin Smith in key roles. FKA twigs delivers powerful, choreographed dance sequences in front of a seemingly indifferent music executive, played by Smith. As the video unfolds, North West makes a striking entrance, performing her guest verse in both English and Japanese, adding a unique bilingual twist to the track. By the end, the executive is won over, declaring the song “fire.”

To celebrate the release, FKA twigs shared behind-the-scenes footage, praising North West’s talent: “Thank you, North, for being so wonderful and cool to collaborate with. My 13-year-old self is smiling right now.”

The excitement doesn’t stop here. FKA twigs is set to take Eusexua on the road, with a highly anticipated North American tour launching next month. Fans can expect electrifying performances in major cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. She’s also slated to take the stage at Coachella 2025, promising an unforgettable live experience.

Watch the mesmerizing “Childlike Things” video now and dive into the artistic world of FKA twigs!