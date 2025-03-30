Hardwell Dominates Ultra Miami 2025 with Electrifying Mainstage Closing Set

Hardwell once again proved why he remains a dominant force in electronic music, delivering an explosive closing set on the Ultra Miami 2025 Mainstage. As one of the festival’s most anticipated acts, the Dutch DJ and producer brought unmatched energy, keeping the crowd on their feet until the very last beat.

Opening with his brand-new track ‘Sanctuary,’ Hardwell set the tone for an hour of high-intensity drops and fresh productions. The set featured an exclusive 2025 edit remix of Mightyfools’ ‘Footrocker’, alongside unreleased collaborations with Blasterjaxx, Maddix, Atmozfears, and Sub Zero Project. True to his signature sound, he blended progressive house and hard dance elements, pushing boundaries with every track.

Marking his 11th appearance on Ultra’s Main Stage, Hardwell’s set was a journey through past and present, showcasing classics alongside his evolving musical direction. Speaking to DJ Mag before the performance, he revealed that he had never planned to include so many Hardwell-exclusive tracks in one set before. The result? A career-defining performance that left fans in awe.

- Advertisement -

Ultra Miami’s 25th-anniversary celebration continues, with massive performances still to come from Martin Garrix, Zedd, Deadmau5, Chloé Caillet, Mau P, Four Tet, and more. But one thing is certain—Hardwell’s closing set will remain one of the festival’s standout moments in 2025.