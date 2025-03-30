Subtronics Unveils New EP ‘Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion’ at Ultra Miami 2025

Subtronics continues to push sonic boundaries with the announcement of his latest EP, ‘Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion’, set to drop on April 4, 2025 via Cyclops Recordings. The bass music innovator broke the news during his electrifying mainstage set at Ultra Miami 2025, thrilling fans with exclusive previews of the EP’s mind-bending tracks.

A standout moment from the performance was the debut of ‘Final Breath’, a collaboration with A Little Sound, which captivated the crowd with its emotive melodies and seismic drops. The EP, designed to deliver high-energy anthems for live shows, will be followed by a second installment, culminating in a full-length album.

Known for weaving mathematical concepts into his music, Subtronics follows up ‘FRACTALS’ (2022) and ‘TESSARACT’ (2024) with a project inspired by the Fibonacci sequence—a numerical pattern found in nature and art. With eight tracks, representing a Fibonacci number, ‘Oblivion’ symbolizes the genesis of an expansive musical equation.

Subtronics describes the project as an exploration of reality’s fundamental patterns, shaped by physics rather than divine intervention. His signature fusion of heavy bass, intricate sound design, and conceptual depth makes this EP a must-listen for electronic music fans.

Beyond Ultra, Subtronics continues his global takeover with a Las Vegas residency at Wynn Nightlife, the fifth annual Cyclops Rocks at Red Rocks, and an expansion of his Cyclops event series across the US and worldwide, including stops in Asia, the UK, EU, and Australia.

Don’t miss the release of ‘Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion’ on April 4, 2025. Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for all the latest in electronic music!

The tracklisting for Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion is:

Subtronics – Oblivion

Subtronics – Mothclaws

Subtronics – Brass Danger

Subtronics – Stratosphere

Subtronics x Wooli – Lock In

Subtronics – Brainsqueek

Subtronics – Fibonacci Pt. 1

Subtronics – Final Breath (Ft. A Little Sound)

Upcoming Subtronics Shows:

Fri, Apr 4 – Blackbox – Charlotte, NC

Sat, Apr 5 – Blackbox – Charlotte, NC

Thu, Apr 24 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Fri, Apr 25 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Sat, Apr 26 – Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2025 – Fort Worth, TX

Fri, May 16 — EBC at Night – Las Vegas, NV

Sat, May 24 — EBC at Night – Las Vegas, NV

Sun, May 25 – Buena Vista Lake – Bakersfield, CA

Sun, June 1 – Project GLOW 2025 – Washington, DC

Sat, Jun 7 – Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025 – Chicago, IL

Fri, Jun 13 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

Sat, Jun 14 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

Fri, Jun 20 – Escapade – Ottawa South, Canada

Sat, Jun 21 – EBC at Night – Las Vegas, NV

Sun, Jun 22 – Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2025 – Quincy, WA

Sat, Jul 5 – FVDED In The Park 2025 – Surrey, Canada

Sun, Jul 6 — EBC at Night – Las Vegas, NV

Thu, Jul 24 – 9PM Music Venue – Houston, TX

Fri, Jul 25 – 9PM Music Venue – Houston, TX

Thu, Jul 31 – The Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, NY

Fri, Aug 1 – The Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, NY