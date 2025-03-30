Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’ Holds Billboard 200 No. 1 Spot for Second Week

Playboi Carti’s dominance on the Billboard 200 continues as his latest album, MUSIC, secures its second consecutive week at No. 1. After a massive debut, the project maintains its top position with 131,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending March 27, according to Luminate. Streaming continues to be the driving force, accounting for 124,000 SEA units—equivalent to 171.02 million on-demand streams.

The album’s sustained success was propelled by the release of a deluxe edition, MUSIC – Sorry 4 Da Wait, which dropped on March 25. Featuring four additional tracks—“Different Day,” “2024,” “Backr00ms,” and “FOMDJ”—the extended version reignited streaming numbers, keeping Carti atop the Top Streaming Albums chart for a second week. Physical sales, however, saw a drop, with album purchases falling by 51% to 7,000 units.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make a splash with their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, debuting at No. 2 with 120,000 equivalent album units. This marks Gomez’s seventh top-10 album and Blanco’s first. Notably, physical sales played a huge role in their debut, contributing 71,000 units, boosted by an array of vinyl variants and special edition CDs. The album also generated 64.04 million on-demand streams, solidifying its spot on Top Streaming Albums at No. 6.

The rest of the top 10 remains a battleground of former chart-toppers. Kendrick Lamar’s GNX holds strong at No. 3, while PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U lands at No. 4. SZA’s SOS follows at No. 5, continuing its incredible run since its release. New and returning heavyweights like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Morgan Wallen also maintain significant placements.

With MUSIC showing no signs of slowing and Gomez and Blanco proving to be a power duo, 2025’s music charts continue to keep fans engaged and the industry competitive. Keep an eye out for next week’s rankings to see if Carti can secure a third week at the top or if another contender will rise.

