SZA Expands SOS Universe with Four New Tracks on Lana Deluxe Edition

SZA is keeping the SOS era alive and thriving. Just hours before she’s set to take the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, the R&B powerhouse has surprised fans with four brand-new songs, adding even more depth to her critically acclaimed sophomore album. The fresh tracks—Joni (featuring Don Toliver), Take You Down, PSA, and a solo version of Open Arms—have been seamlessly woven into SOS Deluxe: Lana, the expanded edition of her chart-dominating 2022 album.

Originally released in December 2022, SOS quickly became a cultural phenomenon, spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. When SZA dropped Lana, the deluxe edition, in December 2024—bolstered by 15 additional tracks—the album made a triumphant return to the top spot for another two weeks. Now, with four more songs added, SOS continues its evolution, proving that the project is far from over. SZA first teased the new songs in January, telling fans on X (formerly Twitter) that she planned to update the album with extra material and new mixes. While the additions took a little longer than expected, the wait is finally over.

The timing of the release couldn’t be more perfect. SZA is about to join Kendrick Lamar for a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The two longtime collaborators, who recently teamed up on Luther and Gloria from Lamar’s GNX album, are set to bring their undeniable chemistry to one of the biggest stages in the world. Following the Super Bowl, SZA and Lamar will hit the road together for a highly anticipated joint tour across North America, kicking off in Minnesota on April 19.

- Advertisement -

With SOS Deluxe: Lana growing even bigger and a massive tour on the horizon, SZA is showing no signs of slowing down. Listen to the four new songs below.