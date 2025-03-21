Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Release Joint Album I Said I Love You First : Listen

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are proving that love and music go hand in hand with the release of their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, which arrived on March 21. The project blends their romantic connection with their shared passion for music, creating an intimate and deeply personal body of work.

The album includes previously released singles like Scared of Loving You, Sunset Blvd, and Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrams. The rest of the tracklist offers a mix of heartfelt ballads and upbeat melodies, with songs like Ojos Tristes, Cowboy, and Don’t Take It Personally.

Leading up to the release, Gomez reflected on the experience of working with her fiancé, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “It just felt like it was meant to be. We made this together, and we loved every moment of it.” Blanco echoed the sentiment, expressing admiration for Gomez’s resilience and vulnerability, adding, “She’s had such a journey in life, and somehow by God’s grace, I happen to be the person she feels safe with.”

The couple, who began dating in June 2023 and got engaged in late 2023, have infused their love story into this album, making I Said I Love You First a must-listen for fans. Their collaboration marks a new chapter in both their personal and professional lives, solidifying their bond through music.

I Said I Love You First, Tracklist:

1. I Said I Love You First

2. Younger And Hotter Than Me

3. Call Me When You Break Up (Selena’s Edition)

4. Ojos Tristes

5. Don’t Wanna Cry

6. Sunset Blvd

7. Cowboy

8. Bluest Flame

9. How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten

10. Do You Wanna Be Perfect

11. You Said You Were Sorry

12. I Can’t Get Enough

13. Don’t Take It Personally

14. Scared Of Loving You