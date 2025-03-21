Dire Straits Announce Brothers in Arms 40th Anniversary Edition

Legendary rock band Dire Straits is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Brothers in Arms with a deluxe reissue arriving on May 16. Originally released in May 1985, the album became the band’s biggest success, featuring iconic hits like So Far Away, Money for Nothing, and Walk of Life.

The Brothers in Arms 40th Anniversary Edition will be available in multiple formats, including a 5-LP vinyl set and a 3-CD package. Alongside the newly remastered version of the original album, this special edition includes a full live concert recorded on August 16, 1985, at the Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas. This performance was part of the band’s extensive world tour, which featured 248 shows across 117 cities.

In addition to the music, the deluxe release includes an exclusive booklet with liner notes by Paul Sexton, based on fresh interviews with Mark Knopfler, John Illsley, and Guy Fletcher.

- Advertisement -

This reissue is a must-have for classic rock fans and collectors, offering a chance to relive the magic of one of the most influential albums of all time. Pre-orders are now available for vinyl and CD editions, ensuring that Brothers in Arms continues to inspire new generations of listeners.

Tracklist:

1. So Far Away

2. Money For Nothing

3. Walk Of Life

4. Your Latest Trick

5. Why Worry

6. Ride Across The River

7. The Man’s Too Strong

8. One World

9. Brothers In Arms

10. Ride Across The River (San Antonio Live In 85)

11. Expresso Love (San Antonio Live In 85)

12. One World (San Antonio Live In 85)

13. Romeo And Juliet (San Antonio Live In 85)

14. Private Investigations (San Antonio Live In 85)

15. Sultans Of Swing (San Antonio Live In 85)

16. Why Worry? (San Antonio Live In 85)

17. Walk Of Life (San Antonio Live In 85)

18. Two Young Lovers (San Antonio Live In 85)

19. Money For Nothing (San Antonio Live In 85)

20. Wild West End (San Antonio Live In 85)

21. Tunnel Of Love (San Antonio Live In 85)

22. Brothers In Arms (San Antonio Live In 85)

23. Solid Rock (San Antonio Live In 85)

24. Going Home (San Antonio Live In 85)