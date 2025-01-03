Bad Bunny Honors Puerto Rican Culture in Emotional Short Film for Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Debí Tirar Más Fotos: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny’s upcoming album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, set for release on January 5, is already stirring emotions with its accompanying short film of the same name. Featuring legendary Puerto Rican filmmaker Jacobo Morales and the voice of Kenneth Canales as animated frog Concho, the eleven-minute film underscores the project’s dedication to Puerto Rico and its people.

The film opens with Morales reflecting on Puerto Rico’s past as he unearths a buried box of memories. “How many experiences I’ve had. I met a lot of people. Good people. I traveled to many countries—almost everywhere in the world. But none like Puerto Rico—or what it used to be,” Morales muses.

A Reflection on Change

Throughout the short film, Morales laments the transformations the island has undergone, tying the album’s title to his regret of not capturing more memories: “I wish I would’ve taken more photos to show you. Photos are moments we’ve lived, memories of things we’ve experienced.”

As Morales and Concho reminisce about Puerto Rico’s beauty and its struggles with gentrification, viewers witness how the island’s identity has shifted, leaving natives feeling overlooked in their own home.

A Project for Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny has made it clear that Debí Tirar Más Fotos is deeply personal. In a note shared alongside the album’s tracklist, he dedicated the project to “all Puerto Ricans throughout the world.”

The cultural preservation theme resonates in both the music and the film, serving as a reminder of Puerto Rico’s unique heritage and the challenges it faces. The animated and poetic storytelling mirrors the artist’s commitment to using his platform for more than global stardom—it’s about honoring where he comes from.

The Album Arrives

With anticipation building for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, fans can stream the short film now and prepare for the album’s official drop on January 5. The project promises not only musical innovation but also a heartfelt connection to Puerto Rico’s past, present, and future.

Watch the short film above, and check out the album tracklist on Bad Bunny’s official Instagram.

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tracklist

1. “Nuevayol”

2. “Voy a Llevarte Pa PR”

3. “Baile Inolvidable”

4. “Perfumito Nuevo” Feat. Rainao

5. “Weltita” Feat. Chuwi

6. “Veldá” Feat. Dei V and Omar Courtz

7. “El Clúb”

8. “Ketu Tecré”

9. “Bokete”

10. “KlouFrens”

11. “Turista”

12. “Café Con Ron” Feat. Pleneros de la Cresta

13. “Pitorro de Coco”

14. “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii”

15. “EOO”

16. “DTMF”

17. “La Mudanza”