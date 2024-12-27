Bad Bunny Announces New Album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Drops Single “Pitorro de Coco”

Bad Bunny Announces New Album Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Bad Bunny has officially revealed his next album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos—a title that translates to “I should have taken more photos.” The album, a follow-up to Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, is set to arrive on January 5, 2025.

The announcement came via a reflective teaser video starring Puerto Rican filmmaker Jacobo Morales. In the clip, Morales sits at a table alongside a cartoonish character named Cocho, delivering a heartfelt monologue: “I should have lived more, I should have loved more while I could. While you’re alive, one should love as much as they can.” The video highlights themes of nostalgia and self-reflection, hinting at the tone of the album.

Lead-Up to the Announcement

Speculation about a new Bad Bunny project began building over the past few days, especially after the artist teased a 17-track “BOMBA” tracklist on X (formerly Twitter). The cryptic post also referenced x100pre, Benito’s debut album released on Christmas Eve.

- Advertisement -

Early on December 26, Bad Bunny dropped the surprise single “Pitorro de Coco,” produced by longtime collaborators Mag, Tainy, and La Paciencia. The single arrived with a moody visualizer, further fueling excitement for the album. Within hours, the teaser video for Debí Tirar Más Fotos was released, confirming the January 5 release date.

What to Expect from Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Spanning 17 tracks, Debí Tirar Más Fotos includes the new single “Pitorro de Coco” as well as the previously unveiled track “El Clúb.” The album is expected to explore themes of memory, love, and longing, continuing Bad Bunny’s trend of blending introspective lyrics with innovative production.

Bad Bunny’s announcement has already sparked massive anticipation across social media, with fans eager to see how Debí Tirar Más Fotos expands on the artist’s ever-evolving sound.

Stream “Pitorro de Coco” and watch the teaser video featuring Jacobo Morales below.