Netflix to Premiere Avicii – I’m Tim Documentary This December

The incredible life of Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, will be explored in an upcoming Netflix documentary titled Avicii – I’m Tim.

Premiering on December 31, the 95-minute film takes an intimate look at the shy boy from Stockholm who became one of the most influential artists of his generation. Featuring archival footage and narration from Avicii himself, the documentary provides a unique perspective on his journey, from his early days to his tragic passing in 2018.

Netflix shared the trailer for the documentary earlier this week, offering a glimpse into how Avicii’s talent and creativity shaped his legacy. The film also features interviews with collaborators like Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc, giving fans insight into his relationships and creative process.

“Through never-before-seen backstage moments and a vast private archive, the documentary follows Tim’s incredible journey from his first breath in Stockholm in 1989 to his heartbreaking end in Oman in 2018,” Netflix said in its official synopsis. “This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator, revealing his inner world in a way we’ve never heard before.”

On the same day, Netflix will also premiere Avicii – My Last Show, a 30-minute concert film capturing his final performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Both releases promise to provide an emotional and detailed look at the life of the artist behind timeless hits like Wake Me Up and Levels, offering fans a chance to see Tim Bergling as they’ve never seen him before.