Greek Edition

Ava Max Ushers in the Holiday Season with Her Festive New Single, 1 Wish!

Global Superstar Ava Max Unveils 1 Wish—A Modern Holiday Anthem for Fans Worldwide!

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Ava Max, the multi-platinum global superstar, kicks off the holiday season with her latest single, 1 Wish! Released under Atlantic Records, this fresh, modern classic brings festive vibes to fans around the world. 1 Wish continues Ava’s incredible momentum following her recent collaboration with Grammy-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and the iconic 80s synth-pop band Alphaville on Forever Young. Premiered live in Ibiza, this track thrilled thousands of fans on the legendary Mediterranean island.

Ava Max’s 2024 is packed with a series of unstoppable dance-pop hits, including Spot A Fake, My Oh My, and Whatever with Kygo—already amassing over 150 million global streams and securing top 10 spots in several countries. Earlier in 2023, Ava released her acclaimed sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors, following her platinum-certified debut Heaven & Hell from 2020. The album features passion-filled singles like Ghost, One of Us, Cold As Ice, Dancing’s Done, Weapons, Maybe You’re The Problem, and Million Dollar Baby, the latter boasting over 44 million views on YouTube.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Ava’s music, 1 Wish brings festive joy and unmistakable Ava Max energy to every playlist this holiday season.

Saturday, November 2, 2024

