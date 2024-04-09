Greek Edition

Ava Max is back with her new song “My Oh My”!

Introducing Ava Max's Next Musical Chapter!

By fotismc
In
Pop

Ava Max, the powerhouse behind hits like “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” has been a consistent force in the music scene since her breakthrough in 2018. Following the success of her sophomore album, “Diamonds & Dancefloors,” released in 2023, Ava is embarking on a thrilling new journey.

Recently, she unveiled her latest single, “My Oh My,” marking her first solo release since her album dropped. The track exudes infectious dance-pop vibes, showcasing Ava’s signature style and undeniable talent.

Accompanying the release is the vibrant music video, where Ava flaunts her impressive dance skills, perfectly synced to the energetic rhythm of the song.

- Advertisement -

Notably, Ava’s musical prowess extends beyond her solo endeavors. In 2023, she contributed to the official soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed film with the empowering anthem “Choose Your Fighter,” featured on Barbie The Album.

As Ava Max steps into this exciting new era of her career, fans can expect nothing short of electrifying performances and chart-topping hits. Stay tuned as the journey unfolds with Ava leading the way! 🎶✨

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved