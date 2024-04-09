Ava Max is back with her new song “My Oh My”!

Ava Max, the powerhouse behind hits like “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” has been a consistent force in the music scene since her breakthrough in 2018. Following the success of her sophomore album, “Diamonds & Dancefloors,” released in 2023, Ava is embarking on a thrilling new journey.

Recently, she unveiled her latest single, “My Oh My,” marking her first solo release since her album dropped. The track exudes infectious dance-pop vibes, showcasing Ava’s signature style and undeniable talent.

Accompanying the release is the vibrant music video, where Ava flaunts her impressive dance skills, perfectly synced to the energetic rhythm of the song.

Notably, Ava’s musical prowess extends beyond her solo endeavors. In 2023, she contributed to the official soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed film with the empowering anthem “Choose Your Fighter,” featured on Barbie The Album.

As Ava Max steps into this exciting new era of her career, fans can expect nothing short of electrifying performances and chart-topping hits. Stay tuned as the journey unfolds with Ava leading the way! 🎶✨