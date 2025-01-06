Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine & LAWRENT Unite for “Euphoria”

“Euphoria” by Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine, and LAWRENT: A Dancefloor Anthem for the Ages

Dance music icons Armin van Buuren and Alok have teamed up once again for their electrifying new single, “Euphoria”, released via Armada Music. This time, they’re joined by powerhouse vocalists Norma Jean Martine and LAWRENT, delivering a track that merges soulful vocals, high-energy production, and a touch of classical genius.

The Collaboration That Sparked “Euphoria”

“Euphoria” marks the first collaboration between Armin and Alok since their 2018 hit “United,” which also featured Vini Vici. The duo seamlessly blends their signature styles in this latest track, creating a dance anthem that resonates across genres.

Adding a unique twist, “Euphoria” incorporates Beethoven’s “Für Elise”, a bold move that brings a classical masterpiece into the realm of modern dance music. Norma Jean Martine’s stirring vocals further elevate the track, continuing her streak of unforgettable performances after her work with Ofenbach on “Overdrive” and “Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes.”

What the Artists Are Saying

Armin van Buuren expressed his excitement for the collaboration, sharing:

“I had an amazing time working with Alok again after ‘United.’ He brings something truly authentic to the mix, as do Norma Jean Martine and LAWRENT. I can’t wait to share ‘Euphoria’ with the world.”

The track showcases each artist’s unique strengths, blending together to form an anthem perfect for festivals, club nights, and playlists everywhere.

Why “Euphoria” Is a Must-Listen

Iconic Collaboration: Two global dance legends, Armin and Alok, reunite after years to create something extraordinary.

Two global dance legends, Armin and Alok, reunite after years to create something extraordinary. Classical Inspiration: Beethoven’s “Für Elise” adds a timeless element to the high-energy production.

Powerful Vocals: Norma Jean Martine's soulful performance is nothing short of spectacular, while LAWRENT adds depth and texture.

Norma Jean Martine’s soulful performance is nothing short of spectacular, while LAWRENT adds depth and texture. Dynamic Production: A fusion of classical motifs and cutting-edge beats makes “Euphoria” a standout track.

Armin & Alok’s Legacy in Dance Music

Both Armin van Buuren and Alok are known for shaping the global dance scene with their innovative productions. Armin, a trance legend, has earned countless awards and a loyal fanbase over decades. Alok, one of Brazil’s top electronic artists, brings his signature style of infectious, groovy beats. Their combined artistry makes “Euphoria” a landmark moment in their respective careers.

Key Takeaways

Release Details: "Euphoria" is out now via Armada Music, ready to energize dancefloors worldwide.

“Euphoria” is out now via Armada Music, ready to energize dancefloors worldwide. Star Collaboration: Features Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine, and LAWRENT.

Features Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine, and LAWRENT. Unique Sound: A blend of soulful vocals, dynamic dance production, and Beethoven’s classical influence.

Where to Hear “Euphoria”

Available on all major streaming platforms, “Euphoria” is a track that demands to be played loud. Whether you’re curating a high-energy playlist or setting the mood for a night out, this anthem is a must-add.

