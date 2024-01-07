Ariana Grande Sparks Excitement with Cryptic Clues about ‘Yes, And?’

In a whirlwind of speculation and excitement, Ariana Grande has sent fans into a frenzy with subtle hints suggesting a possible comeback single titled ‘Yes, And?’ The pop sensation ignited rumors after being captured in a custom sweatshirt adorned with the enigmatic phrase on January 4, leaving devotees eagerly anticipating the unveiling of her musical masterpiece.

While some enthusiasts ponder whether ‘Yes, And?’ alludes to Grande’s highly anticipated seventh album, many are convinced that the cryptic term is a teaser for an upcoming track. The speculation gained momentum when the singer shared a mysterious Instagram post featuring her mother, Joan, joyfully dancing to an unreleased song. Keen-eared fans couldn’t help but notice Joan seemingly mouthing the words “yes, and?” in the background, sparking a wildfire of curiosity.

The intrigue deepened when eagle-eyed followers discovered that Joan Grande had reportedly liked a telling tweet on X/Twitter, which read, “ariana grande teasing her comeback single ‘yes, and?'” The social media nod from Joan served as another piece of the puzzle, adding fuel to the growing anticipation surrounding Ariana’s musical return.

As fans dissect every social media post and scrutinize each subtle clue, the question remains: What does ‘Yes, And?’ truly signify in Ariana Grande’s musical universe? With the artist keeping her cards close to her chest, the mystery surrounding this potential comeback single only intensifies, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next breadcrumb that will unravel the enigma.

ariana grande teasing her comeback single “yes, and?” 💋 pic.twitter.com/I1kJzNPb09 — allegra💋 (@theegrandeheels) January 4, 2024