Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Announced for 2025

Fans of Arcane are in for a treat—Riot Games has officially announced a deluxe edition of the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, set to release in spring 2025. Following the massive success of the original album, which has already surpassed 1.1 billion streams, the expanded version will introduce brand-new tracks while keeping fan-favorite hits.

The original Arcane Season 2 soundtrack featured an eclectic mix of artists, including Ashnikko, Freya Ridings, Fever 333, and King Princess. Twenty One Pilots also contributed their stunning song The Line, inspired by the show’s first season, while Stray Kids joined forces with Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine for the explosive track Come Play.

Now, the first new song from the deluxe edition has been unveiled—Sasha Alex Sloan’s haunting version of ‘What Have They Done To Us’. The song was originally performed by electronic duo Grey and composer/DJ Mako, who also served as the soundtrack’s executive producer.

With the deluxe album set to expand an already beloved soundtrack, fans can expect even more immersive, emotionally charged music to accompany Arcane’s gripping second season. Stay tuned for more updates as Riot Games reveals additional tracks from this highly anticipated release.