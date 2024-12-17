back to top
Greek Edition

Aphex Twin Surprise-Releases Music From The Merch Desk Compilation

Aphex Twin drops Music From The Merch Desk, compiling rare tracks sold at shows from 2016–2023. Stream the 38-track album now.

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Aphex Twin has surprise-released a new compilation album, Music From The Merch Desk (2016–2023), now available on streaming platforms. The album features a collection of rare and limited-edition tracks that the electronic music icon sold exclusively at live shows between 2016 and 2023, including performances in Houston, Barcelona, Manchester, and London.

This unexpected 38-track project follows Aphex Twin’s long tradition of irregular and surprise releases, including 2023’s Blackbox Life Recorder 21f EP and the expanded 30th-anniversary edition of Selected Ambient Works Volume II, celebrated at London’s Tate Modern in October.

The album’s artwork playfully nods to bootleg concert merch, showcasing a collage of Aphex Twin’s faces engulfed in flames with a golden title.

For fans of experimental electronic music, Music From The Merch Desk offers a rare glimpse into Aphex Twin’s exclusive live-show catalog. Listen to the full compilation now on all major streaming platforms!

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

