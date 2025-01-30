Anyma Announces Final End of Genesys Shows at Sphere Las Vegas

Anyma’s End of Genesys Returns to Sphere Las Vegas for Final Shows in 2025

The most anticipated live music experience of the moment is back—Afterlife Presents Anyma’s End of Genesys returns to Sphere Las Vegas for its final run on February 27-28 and March 1-2, 2025. The groundbreaking audiovisual spectacle, presented by Live Nation, will feature an all-star lineup of electronic music heavyweights, including Solomun, Peggy Gou, John Summit, and Mau P.

A Next-Level Audiovisual Experience

Helmed by Matteo Milleri, Anyma has become a pioneering force in electronic music, blending music, contemporary art, and technology into an unparalleled live experience. Afterlife, the cutting-edge platform known for its immersive installations, will once again push the boundaries of live music at Sphere, delivering a multisensory event powered by high-resolution visuals and state-of-the-art sound design.

Full Lineup by Date

February 27 – Solomun, Layla Benitez

– February 28 – Peggy Gou, Recondite (Live)

– March 1 – Mau P, Colyn

– March 2 – John Summit, Cassian

The Last Chance to Experience End of Genesys

Featuring music from Anyma’s acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, as well as brand-new material, End of Genesys has received rave reviews from Variety, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, praising its seamless fusion of music and technology.

Sphere’s next-generation audio-visual technology, including the world’s highest-resolution LED display and Sphere Immersive Sound powered by HOLOPLOT, will once again bring Anyma’s visionary production to life.

Ticket Information

Pre-sale tickets are available now.

are available now. General on-sale begins Thursday, January 30, at 9 AM PT at anyma.com/sphere.

at anyma.com/sphere. $5 per ticket will be donated to the SoCal Fire Fund and California Fire Foundation to support fire relief efforts.

For VIP packages, including premium seating and accommodations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, visit Afterlife.Vibee.com.

This final chapter of End of Genesys is set to be an unforgettable milestone in electronic music. Don’t miss your chance to witness Anyma’s last performances at Sphere!