Anfisa Letyago Unveils ‘Partenope’ Audio-Visual Tour and ‘Utopia’ Compilation

Anfisa Letyago, one of Europe’s most exciting electronic artists, is set to embark on her highly anticipated ‘Partenope’ audio-visual tour this fall. Known for pushing boundaries in both sound and visuals, Letyago will deliver an immersive experience blending ancient mythology and cutting-edge technology. The Naples-based DJ and producer has teamed up with renowned AI artist Guisy Amoroso, aka Marigoldff, to bring this ambitious project to life. The collaboration draws inspiration from the Greek myth of Partenope, a mermaid discovered off the coast of Naples, symbolizing the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The ‘Partenope’ show premiered at Sardinia’s Red Valley Festival, where audiences were captivated by the stunning visuals and powerful narrative. Through a 3D scan, Letyago is transformed into the mythical mermaid, plunging the audience into an ethereal underwater world where music and art collide. “The history of Naples has always inspired me deeply,” Letyago explained. “This project is a tribute to the ancient tales that shaped my city and to the sea that has been a constant influence in my life.”

Letyago’s tour will begin on November 1st at Nitsa Club in Barcelona, followed by performances in iconic venues such as Electric Brixton in London, Duel Beat in Naples, and La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris. The tour promises an unforgettable journey into the fusion of music, mythology, and digital art.

Alongside the tour, Letyago is also launching NSDA’s first VA compilation, ‘Utopia’. This 20-track release features contributions from both established and rising talents such as Answer Code Request, FILM, Bambounou, François X, and Not By Me. The compilation reflects Letyago’s forward-thinking approach to electronic music, with each track offering a glimpse into the experimental soundscape she has cultivated under her label.

The combination of the ‘Partenope’ tour and the ‘Utopia’ compilation signals an exciting new chapter for Letyago, as she continues to bridge the gap between past and future, myth and technology.

Anfisa Letyago ‘Partenope’ Tour Dates:

November 1st : Nitsa Club, Barcelona

: Nitsa Club, Barcelona November 9th : Electric Brixton, London

: Electric Brixton, London December 7th : Duel Beat, Naples

: Duel Beat, Naples December 15th: La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris

Secure your tickets now to be part of this groundbreaking audio-visual experience.